Place des Montréalaises monument to honour great Montreal women

The structure will pay tribute to historical figures including the 14 victims of the Polytechnique massacre.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared images of Place des Montréalaises, a monument honouring important women in Montreal history — as well as the 14 victims of the 1989 Polytechnique massacre — that will be located on Viger between Ste-Elisabeth and Hotel-de-Ville.

“Very happy with the unveiling of the new concept of the future Place des Montréalaises, in tribute to women who paved the way for so many others: Jeanne Mance, Harriet Brooks, Myra Cree, Jessie Maxwell-Smith, Agnès Vautier, Ida Roth Steinberg and Idola Saint-Jean. The future Place des Montréalaises will also make it possible to pay a permanent tribute to the 14 women victims of the anti-feminist attack at Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989 . A unique, gentle concept for these women whose names we will never forget.“ —Valérie Plante

La future Place des Montréalaises permettra par ailleurs de rendre un hommage permanent aux 14 femmes victimes de l'attentat antiféministe de #Polytechnique du #6décembre1989. Un concept unique, tout en douceur pour ces femmes dont nous n’oublierons jamais les noms. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/qIuJNAW2WM — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 2, 2020

