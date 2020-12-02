Place des Montréalaises monument to honour great Montreal women

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared images of Place des Montréalaises, a monument honouring important women in Montreal history — as well as the 14 victims of the 1989 Polytechnique massacre — that will be located on Viger between Ste-Elisabeth and Hotel-de-Ville.
“Very happy with the unveiling of the new concept of the future Place des Montréalaises, in tribute to women who paved the way for so many others: Jeanne Mance, Harriet Brooks, Myra Cree, Jessie Maxwell-Smith, Agnès Vautier, Ida Roth Steinberg and Idola Saint-Jean.
The future Place des Montréalaises will also make it possible to pay a permanent tribute to the 14 women victims of the anti-feminist attack at Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989 . A unique, gentle concept for these women whose names we will never forget.“—Valérie Plante
