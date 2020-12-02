Montreal monument women Place des Montrealaises
City

Place des Montréalaises monument to honour great Montreal women

by CultMTL

The structure will pay tribute to historical figures including the 14 victims of the Polytechnique massacre.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared images of Place des Montréalaises, a monument honouring important women in Montreal history — as well as the 14 victims of the 1989 Polytechnique massacre — that will be located on Viger between Ste-Elisabeth and Hotel-de-Ville.

Very happy with the unveiling of the new concept of the future Place des Montréalaises, in tribute to women who paved the way for so many others: Jeanne Mance, Harriet Brooks, Myra Cree, Jessie Maxwell-Smith, Agnès Vautier, Ida Roth Steinberg and Idola Saint-Jean.

The future Place des Montréalaises will also make it possible to pay a permanent tribute to the 14 women victims of the anti-feminist attack at Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989 . A unique, gentle concept for these women whose names we will never forget.

—Valérie Plante

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in City
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.