TONIGHT: Light a candle for the victims of the Polytechnique massacre

14 beams of lights will shine from Mount Royal tonight, for the anniversary of the Montreal massacre in 1989, and this morning Mayor Valérie Plante suggested that Montrealers light candles in their homes at 5:10 p.m. in honour of the 14 women who were killed at Polytechnique.

“Tonight, 14 beams will light up the Montreal sky in remembrance of the 14 women who lost their lives in the anti-feminist attack on Dec. 6, 1989. At 5:10 p.m., I invite us to light a candle to offer them a constellation in their memory.” —Valérie Plante

Ce soir, 14 faisceaux illumineront le ciel de Montréal en souvenir des 14 femmes qui ont perdu la vie dans l'attentat antiféministe du #6décembre1989. À 17h10, je nous invite à allumer une chandelle pour leur offrir une constellation en leur mémoire. #Polytechnique #polmtl pic.twitter.com/0hKcbl0Glo — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 6, 2020 Candles at 5:10 p.m. for the victims of the Polytechnique massacre

