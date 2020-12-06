Polytechnique

TONIGHT: Light a candle for the victims of the Polytechnique massacre

by CultMTL

“Offer them a constellation in their memory.”

14 beams of lights will shine from Mount Royal tonight, for the anniversary of the Montreal massacre in 1989, and this morning Mayor Valérie Plante suggested that Montrealers light candles in their homes at 5:10 p.m. in honour of the 14 women who were killed at Polytechnique.

“Tonight, 14 beams will light up the Montreal sky in remembrance of the 14 women who lost their lives in the anti-feminist attack on Dec. 6, 1989. At 5:10 p.m., I invite us to light a candle to offer them a constellation in their memory.”

—Valérie Plante
