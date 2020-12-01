anti-vaxxers canada united states u.s.
News

Americans are twice as likely to be anti-vaxxers as Canadians

by CultMTL

Twice as stupid?

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, December 1, 9% of Canadians think vaccines are dangerous and should not be taken or given. Conversely, Americans are more than twice as likely to be anti-vaxxers who think vaccines are dangerous, at 21%.

Americans are twice as likely to be anti-vaxxers as Canadians

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 27 to 29, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians and 1,002 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.