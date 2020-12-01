Americans are twice as likely to be anti-vaxxers as Canadians

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, December 1, 9% of Canadians think vaccines are dangerous and should not be taken or given. Conversely, Americans are more than twice as likely to be anti-vaxxers who think vaccines are dangerous, at 21%.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 27 to 29, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians and 1,002 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

