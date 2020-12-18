The Top 100 Montreal Songs of 2020, pt. 4

The 4th installment in our 9th annual list of the year’s best tracks produced in the city.

40. “Anthem for a Burnt Out Girl” by Eve Parker Finley

“Eve just dropped a new record, Chrysalia, in December, so check it out. This song was been stuck in my head longer, though.”

39. “When Did Maky Get This Hot?” by Maky Lavender feat. Samaether

“Because he put MTL on his back for this one.”

38. “I Miss You” by Soft Fabric

“Because it took me a few listens before realizing it was a Blink-182 cover.”

37. “Entender” by Evan Shay feat. Chiquita Magic

“Because of the unexpected keyboard gymnastics over the woozy beat.”

36. “Upside Down” by Fleece

“Because we all felt a little disoriented this year.”

35. “The Key” by YlangYlang

“Because Interplay was a feast of captivating sounds.”

34. “Feu vert” by Leila Lanova

“Because Leila had some creative isolation videos in 2020.”

33. “Pikliz” by Karyke

“Because Montreal makes good pikliz.”

32. “Make It Happen” by Forever feat. Just John

“Because moving on can sound upbeat.”

31. “La finesse” by Rowjay

“Because he makes bragging about his video game collection sound cool.”

