Montreal police received 410 calls last week due to public health violations

by CultMTL

More than twice the number of tickets were handed out last week than in the week before.

The SPVM has announced that 410 calls were made to Montreal police from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police have also confirmed that it handed out 177 tickets, an increase of 95 from the previous week.

“From November 30 to December 6, the SPVM received 410 calls in connection with the application of the Public Health decree. The police delivered 177 tickets, in addition to inspecting 10 licensed establishments and 314 other places.”

