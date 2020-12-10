Montreal police received 410 calls last week due to public health violations

The SPVM has announced that 410 calls were made to Montreal police from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police have also confirmed that it handed out 177 tickets, an increase of 95 from the previous week.
