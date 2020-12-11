The next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, will be directed by Patty Jenkins

Disney has just announced that Patty Jenkins will be directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, set for release in 2023, marking the first time a Star Wars movie will be directed by a woman. Jenkins, known primarily for directing Wonder Woman and the soon to be released Wonder Woman 1984, announced that it was her late father, a fighter pilot in the Air Force, who would inspire her to make the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.

“When my father lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time. But try as I might, and look as I did, I couldn’t find the right story, ever. I kept looking and looking, but I just couldn’t find the right one. Until now. Now I found a movie about two things I love — so I’m going to see you very soon.”

Check out her video announcement below, and congratulations Ms. Jenkins!

