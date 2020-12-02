The new Reverse Retro Montreal Canadiens jerseys have arrived

The jersey colour is inspired by the one on the original Habs jerseys from 1909.

The new Reverse Retro Habs jerseys have arrived at Tricolore Sports, as announced by the Montreal Canadiens via the Instagram post below. The jersey colour is inspired by the one on the original Habs jerseys from 1909, and the design comes from the jerseys worn from 1974 to 2007, a period when the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup six times.

The new Reverse Retro Habs jerseys range in price from $84.99 for youth to $299.00 for the player jerseys with names on the back. Check them out at Tricolore Sports or via NHLShop.ca (where there’s currently 30% off sitewide with the code NHLSAVE30).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl) The new Reverse Retro Habs jerseys have arrived at Tricolore Sports, as announced by the Montreal Canadiens via Instagram

For more on Montreal life, please visit the Life section.