According to Radio-Canada, the Montreal Impact will be changing its name to Montreal FC for the 2021 MLS season. The Montreal Impact name has been with the team since 1993.

Today, the Montreal Impact also welcomed defender Zorhan Bassong to the team, signing him to a two-year contract with the option to renew for an additional two years.

