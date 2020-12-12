The FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use only

The Food and Drug Administration has just issued emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 years and older, to be distributed across the United States.
“While not an FDA approval, today’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States. With science guiding our decision-making, the available safety and effectiveness data support the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine because the vaccine’s known and potential benefits clearly outweigh its known and potential risks.—Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Some positive news for the worst country to be hit by COVID-19 in the world. COVID-19 has taken 293K American lives in the United States. To read the full statement, please visit the FDA website.
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.