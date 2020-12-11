The Dears Christmas Special
Music

TODAY: The Dears Christmas Love Special, so nice they’re doing it twice

by CultMTL

“We will be answering questions, singing songs, and maybe even taking requests!”

Montreal band the Dears are hosting a live interactive online Christmas Love Special today, Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $15.

“We will be answering questions, singing songs, and maybe even taking requests! It will be a lovely get together, and we’ve scheduled two shows to accommodate time zones across the globe.”

—The Dears
cult mtl december 2020 Laurence-Anne
Read the latest issue of Cult MTL here!

To watch the Dears Christmas Love Special, click here to buy tickets for the 2 p.m. show, and here for the 9 p.m. show.

Christmas Love

Read about the latest album by the Dears, Lovers Rock, here.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.