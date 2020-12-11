TODAY: The Dears Christmas Love Special, so nice they’re doing it twice

Montreal band the Dears are hosting a live interactive online Christmas Love Special today, Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $15.
“We will be answering questions, singing songs, and maybe even taking requests! It will be a lovely get together, and we’ve scheduled two shows to accommodate time zones across the globe.”—The Dears
To watch the Dears Christmas Love Special, click here to buy tickets for the 2 p.m. show, and here for the 9 p.m. show.
Read about the latest album by the Dears, Lovers Rock, here.
