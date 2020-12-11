“We will be answering questions, singing songs, and maybe even taking requests!”

TODAY: The Dears Christmas Love Special, so nice they’re doing it twice

Montreal band the Dears are hosting a live interactive online Christmas Love Special today, Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $15.

“We will be answering questions, singing songs, and maybe even taking requests! It will be a lovely get together, and we’ve scheduled two shows to accommodate time zones across the globe.” —The Dears

To watch the Dears Christmas Love Special, click here to buy tickets for the 2 p.m. show, and here for the 9 p.m. show.

