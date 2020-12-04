After François Legault gave himself a perfect score for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with L’actualité that was published yesterday, Sugar Sammy tweeted a comparison between our premier and Donald Trump, who’s of course well known for never apologizing and touting his perfection in all things.

As an “allophone,” noted critic of the Office québécoise de la langue française and bilingual comic (a triple threat in the eyes of a certain segment of Quebec nationalists), Sugar Sammy coupled this Legault trolling with a self-deprecating jab at his own image, giving himself a 10/10 for the promotion of French in Quebec. Well done!

Moi, je me donne 10/10 pour la promotion du français au Québec pic.twitter.com/eFrcl6l73l — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) December 3, 2020 Sugar Sammy in trolling mode following Legault’s Trump-esque statement

