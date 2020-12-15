REM de l’Est bridges Montreal North, Pointe aux Trembles to downtown

Nearly two dozen new stops.

The government of Quebec and the CDPQ Infra have announced the REM de l’Est, an eastern (and northern) extension of the forthcoming Réseau express métropolitain Montreal train line. Mayor Plante calls it an important gesture for urban development and the green and inclusive economic recovery that we wish to achieve in Montreal.

The eastern extension of the REM will reach Pointe aux Trembles, Montreal North, Rivière des Prairies, St-Léonard and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

“REM de l’Est: the collaboration, consultation and contribution of everyone, including citizens, will be essential so that this project contributes to the creation of a quality, comfortable and safe environment for those who live there.” —Valérie Plante

Avec le REM de l’Est et la branche vers Montréal-Nord, notre souhait de relier Montréal-Nord au centre-ville via la ligne rose se concrétise! En plus, le REM permettra de relier Pointe-aux-Trembles au centre-ville, ce qui facilitera les déplacements de la population. (5/6) — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 15, 2020

To read more about REM, please visit their website.

