Legault is holding a Christmas press briefing today and kids are invited

Petit Papa Noël will almost certainly be present.

Premier François Legault will be holding a press conference today at 5 p.m. and children are the target audience. An important announcement regarding Christmas in Quebec will be made, and there will be a special guest present (Petit Papa Noël). The press conference can be watched via the premier’s social networks.

“I invite all the children of Quebec to watch our very special press briefing at 5 p.m. tonight on my social networks. I will make an important announcement on the unfolding of Christmas with the foremost expert on the subject.”

—François Legault
