Quebec holiday gatherings: A single person can join another household

In a joint press conference with opposition leaders this afternoon, Premier François Legault reminded Quebecers that a single person who lives alone can join another household to celebrate during the holidays, despite the fact that gatherings of any other sort are not currently allowed in Quebec — call it a legal loophole. An individual who joins another household for, say, Christmas dinner can theoretically return on New Year’s Eve, but only to the same household, keeping the bubble intact.

