The highest daily count in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec breaks records again with over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time, Quebec has over 2,500 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,511 infections recorded in the last 24 hours — the highest daily case count in the province since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 41 deaths in Quebec during the same period. 21,611 of the total cases of COVID-19 in Quebec are active.

Montreal accounts for 754 of the new cases (down significantly from record daily highs above 900 in recent days), bringing the city’s total up to 70,402.

According to Santé Québec, there are currently 1,211 Quebecers hospitalized for COVID-19 (up 80 from yesterday), and 152 in intensive care units (up 4).

For more details about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.