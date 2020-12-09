Province asks businesses to close, fines of up to $6,000 to be imposed

Quebec Premier François Legault spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the province in a press conference this morning, reiterating that he is not ruling out imposing another lockdown. With daily numbers of new cases still high (1,728 today), hospitalizations increasing and non-COVID treatments and surgeries on hold in some Quebec hospitals, Legault is asking Quebecers to limit contacts and, for those who own businesses and can do so, to close between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4. He also noted that he has instructed police across Quebec to impose fines of up to $6,000 for breaking public health rules, ie. gathering in homes and, indoors in public places. not wearing masks and not respecting social distancing.

On the subject of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has just been approved for use by Health Canada, Legault said that Quebec will receive 55,000 doses by Jan. 4, and 6 million doses by March 31, which is enough for 27,500 and 3 million people, respectively. ■

