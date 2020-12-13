paris agreement 5 anniversary montreal olympic stadium tower
News

Montreal Tower is green tonight for 5-year anniversary of Paris Agreement

by CultMTL

Montreal was one of 196 parties that signed the agreement to fight climate change.

Today is the 5-year anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement, the legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted by 196 parties, including the city of Montreal. The goal of the agreement is to “limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.”

In honour of the anniversary of this agreement to fight climate change, the Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal has been lit in green tonight, for the love of the environment. Check out the beautiful photo below, and for more on the Paris Agreement, please visit the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal is green tonight for the 5-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement to fight climate change

