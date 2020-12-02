So look up next Sunday, Dec. 6 in Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced this morning that the city will continue to shine 14 beams of light from the summit of Mount Royal every year on the anniversary of the anti-feminist attack that left 14 women dead at Université de Montréal’s Polytechnique complex in 1989. The city has also announced that a forthcoming monument will honour the victims of this terrible tragedy. F

J'annonce également que la @MTL_Ville et l’arrondissement du @CentrevilleMTL vont poursuivre la tradition de l’illumination des faisceaux lumineux sur le sommet du Mont-Royal chaque 6 décembre, en l'honneur des 14 femmes victimes de l'attentat du #6décembre1989. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/sSEzWONnK5 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 2, 2020 Mount Royal light beams for Polytechnique victims to be lit annually

