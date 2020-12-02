Mount Royal beams of light
Mount Royal light beams for Polytechnique victims to be lit annually

by CultMTL

So look up next Sunday, Dec. 6 in Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced this morning that the city will continue to shine 14 beams of light from the summit of Mount Royal every year on the anniversary of the anti-feminist attack that left 14 women dead at Université de Montréal’s Polytechnique complex in 1989. The city has also announced that a forthcoming monument will honour the victims of this terrible tragedy. F

For more information about 6 décembre 1989, please visit them on Facebook.

