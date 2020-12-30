Agrikol is officially for sale

Hot real estate tip for those who have $1.35-million lying around.

After it was announced on Dec. 19 that Montreal restaurant Agrikol is closing, a listing for the Village property (at 1844 Atateken, fka Amherst) has been posted on realtor.ca with a selling price of $1.35-million.

1844 Atateken

The listing cites four units (total 3,866.4 square feet) in two separate buildings within the same lot, including a triplex, a cottage and a backyard with a mature maple tree. The building (age unknown) is technically a four-plex with three bedrooms and one bathroom, which would be “ideal for a restaurant/bar venture or perfect for a residential development with commercial units on the ground floor.”

