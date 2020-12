Within a few hours of the Montreal police (SPVM) offering a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to his arrest, Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco has turned himself in, according to CTV. He is suspected of murder at a d├ępanneur in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

