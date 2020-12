269 idiots will have a lot less for their holiday fund this year.

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gathered in front of Premier François Legault’s office on Sherbrooke Street in Montreal yesterday and walked nearly two kilometres to Parc LaFontaine. The SPVM was out in full force, and distributed a reported 269 fines of $1,546 to people who were not wearing masks, contravening the Public Health Act. (That’s a $ 1,000 fine plus a “fee” of $ 296 and a “contribution” of $ 250.)

