Montreal police are asking for public’s help to find missing 77-year-old man

Claude Poirier, a 77-year-old man in Montreal, has been missing since yesterday. He was last seen in Anjou and could be driving a white Dodge Journey YTD 345. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the SPVM.

The investigators have reasons to fear for his safety.

^RM pic.twitter.com/7sxe8lF79P — Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 7, 2020 77-year-old Claude Poirier is missing and the Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find him

