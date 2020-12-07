Montreal is building a new 27 km pedestrian and bike path

The path will span five boroughs and two cities on the island of Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and CEO of Hydro Québec Sophie Brochu presented the Green Corridor project this morning, a new 27 km pedestrian and bike path linking the Bois-de-Saraguay nature park to Angrignon Park. The goal of the project is to “promote both biodiversity and active, recreational and sustainable mobility.”

“This new 27 km green corridor will include a pedestrian path, a bicycle link and landscaping, and will promote both biodiversity and active, recreational and sustainable mobility, in addition to improving the quality of life of local populations! “This great project is possible thanks to the collaboration of Hydro Québec, the boroughs of LaSalle, Lachine, Saint-Laurent, Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, as well as the cities of Montreal West and Côte-Saint-Luc.” — Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

Ce matin, la PDG d’@hydroquebec, Sophie Brochu, et moi avons présenté le projet de corridor vert, qui reliera le parc-nature du Bois-de-Saraguay au parc Angrignon, tout en favorisant la biodiversité, la mobilité durable et la résilience de Montréal! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/erHwIRPNsO — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 7, 2020

Ce grand projet est possible grâce à la collaboration d’@hydroquebec, des arrondissements de LaSalle, Lachine, Saint-Laurent, Ahuntsic-Cartierville et Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, ainsi que des villes de Montréal-Ouest et de Côte-Saint-Luc. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 7, 2020 Montreal is building a new 27 km bike and pedestrian path linking the Bois-de-Saraguay nature park to Angrignon Park.

