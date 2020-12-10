Montreal has unveiled its Climate Plan for 2020-2030

The City of Montreal has just presented its new Climate Plan, which includes goals and initiatives to be implemented from 2020 to 2030. According to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, the plan is an ambitious one that includes 46 different actions (with 16 key actions) that have been grouped into five intervention projects: mobilization of the Montreal community, urban planning and development, buildings, the exemplarity of the city and governance.

“Montrealers have made it clear to us that they are ready to act for the future of our planet. Therefore, together with the population, community organizations, merchants, businesses and city staff members, we have designed a Climate Plan that meets our collective aspirations. —Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, executive committee member in charge of ecological transition, resilience, Space for life and urban agriculture

Some of the key actions that will be most effective are as follows:

● Planting, maintaining, and protecting 500,000 trees, in priority areas susceptible to heat waves;

● Encouraging sustainable mobility in neighbourhoods and future urban developments, such as the Hippodrome site;

● Favouring and increasing the percentage of electric vehicles in the city centre;

● Encouraging greening and stimulating the densification of the city by converting to open-air parking;

● Adapting by-laws and supporting programs to increase the energy efficiency and resilience of all types of buildings;

● Improving the energy performance of large buildings through a system of rating and disclosure of their energy consumption and GHG emissions;

● Transforming 100 per cent of municipal building stock operations to zero carbon;

● Imposing a climate test on all the city’s decisions to limit their GHG emission impact and maximize their adaptation to climate change;

● Dedicating funding for adapting to climate change, from 10 to 15 per cent of the budget of Ville de Montréal’s Ten-year Capital Expenditure Program.

For more details on the Montreal Climate Plan for 2020-2030, please click here.

