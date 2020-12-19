Agrikol
Food & Drink

Montreal Haitian restaurant Agrikol is closing

by CultMTL

One more weekend to enjoy their authentic Caribbean cuisine.

Today it was announced that Agrikol, the Haitian restaurant in Montreal’s Village, co-founded by Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire in 2016, is closing after this weekend.

This isn’t a goodbye so much as a ‘see you soon,’ and we want to take the opportunity to thank you — our community — for the years of support, togetherness, and solidarity. Agrikol is a special place, and the magic will be back wherever and whenever it becomes possible to celebrate together again.

Montreal Haitian restaurant Agrikol is closing

For those wishing to enjoy a final taste of Agrikol, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.