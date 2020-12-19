Montreal Haitian restaurant Agrikol is closing

Today it was announced that Agrikol, the Haitian restaurant in Montreal’s Village, co-founded by Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire in 2016, is closing after this weekend.

“This isn’t a goodbye so much as a ‘see you soon,’ and we want to take the opportunity to thank you — our community — for the years of support, togetherness, and solidarity. Agrikol is a special place, and the magic will be back wherever and whenever it becomes possible to celebrate together again.”

For those wishing to enjoy a final taste of Agrikol, please visit their website.

