COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

There are 51,848 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, there are 51,848 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 386 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting a total of 1,514 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYSRATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYSNUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic–Cartierville38372277.13,9822,966.2
Anjou7115268.71,2242,860.1
Baie-D’Urfé-10431,124.8
Beaconsfield< 523119.0149771.1
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce31411246.84,4322,661.5
Côte-Saint-Luc1095292.81,2193,756.8
Dollard-des-Ormeaux1290184.19331,908.0
Dorval< 527142.33511,849.3
Hampstead-116229.51532,194.2
Kirkland< 550248.12761,369.7
Lachine11109245.01,1752,641.1
LaSalle17223290.22,2872,975.8
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève530162.93251,765.1
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve23237174.23,8432,825.2
Montréal-Est< 56n.p.842,181.8
Montréal-Nord25245290.93,9914,738.0
Montréal-Ouest0< 5n.p.591,168.3
Mont-Royal049241.75662,791.5
Outremont< 529121.16282,621.7
Pierrefonds–Roxboro15182262.61,2251,767.8
Plateau-Mont-Royal10107102.91,9221,848.1
Pointe-Claire< 533105.23611,150.4
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles32281263.23,5383,314.5
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie22266190.63,1272,240.1
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue< 520403.448968.1
Saint-Laurent26346350.12,5832,613.6
Saint-Léonard32303386.92,3362,983.2
Senneville< 5< 5n.p.9n.p.
Sud-Ouest11132168.91,7792,276.4
Verdun66796.81,4832,142.2
Ville-Marie8113126.72,0672,318.0
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension30360250.34,2352,944.0
Westmount539192.03341,644.3
Territory to be confirmed-4721,081
Montreal total3864,452215.551,8482,510.0

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

