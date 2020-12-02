Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There are 51,848 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, there are 51,848 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 386 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting a total of 1,514 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 38 372 277.1 3,982 2,966.2 Anjou 7 115 268.7 1,224 2,860.1 Baie-D’Urfé -1 0 – 43 1,124.8 Beaconsfield < 5 23 119.0 149 771.1 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 31 411 246.8 4,432 2,661.5 Côte-Saint-Luc 10 95 292.8 1,219 3,756.8 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 12 90 184.1 933 1,908.0 Dorval < 5 27 142.3 351 1,849.3 Hampstead -1 16 229.5 153 2,194.2 Kirkland < 5 50 248.1 276 1,369.7 Lachine 11 109 245.0 1,175 2,641.1 LaSalle 17 223 290.2 2,287 2,975.8 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 5 30 162.9 325 1,765.1 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 23 237 174.2 3,843 2,825.2 Montréal-Est < 5 6 n.p. 84 2,181.8 Montréal-Nord 25 245 290.9 3,991 4,738.0 Montréal-Ouest 0 < 5 n.p. 59 1,168.3 Mont-Royal 0 49 241.7 566 2,791.5 Outremont < 5 29 121.1 628 2,621.7 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 15 182 262.6 1,225 1,767.8 Plateau-Mont-Royal 10 107 102.9 1,922 1,848.1 Pointe-Claire < 5 33 105.2 361 1,150.4 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 32 281 263.2 3,538 3,314.5 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 22 266 190.6 3,127 2,240.1 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue < 5 20 403.4 48 968.1 Saint-Laurent 26 346 350.1 2,583 2,613.6 Saint-Léonard 32 303 386.9 2,336 2,983.2 Senneville < 5 < 5 n.p. 9 n.p. Sud-Ouest 11 132 168.9 1,779 2,276.4 Verdun 6 67 96.8 1,483 2,142.2 Ville-Marie 8 113 126.7 2,067 2,318.0 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 30 360 250.3 4,235 2,944.0 Westmount 5 39 192.0 334 1,644.3 Territory to be confirmed -4 72 – 1,081 – Montreal total 386 4,452 215.5 51,848 2,510.0

