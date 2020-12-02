Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

According to Santé Montréal, as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, there are 51,848 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 386 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting a total of 1,514 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:
|BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY
|NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS
|NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|38
|372
|277.1
|3,982
|2,966.2
|Anjou
|7
|115
|268.7
|1,224
|2,860.1
|Baie-D’Urfé
|-1
|0
|–
|43
|1,124.8
|Beaconsfield
|< 5
|23
|119.0
|149
|771.1
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|31
|411
|246.8
|4,432
|2,661.5
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|10
|95
|292.8
|1,219
|3,756.8
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|12
|90
|184.1
|933
|1,908.0
|Dorval
|< 5
|27
|142.3
|351
|1,849.3
|Hampstead
|-1
|16
|229.5
|153
|2,194.2
|Kirkland
|< 5
|50
|248.1
|276
|1,369.7
|Lachine
|11
|109
|245.0
|1,175
|2,641.1
|LaSalle
|17
|223
|290.2
|2,287
|2,975.8
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|5
|30
|162.9
|325
|1,765.1
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|23
|237
|174.2
|3,843
|2,825.2
|Montréal-Est
|< 5
|6
|n.p.
|84
|2,181.8
|Montréal-Nord
|25
|245
|290.9
|3,991
|4,738.0
|Montréal-Ouest
|0
|< 5
|n.p.
|59
|1,168.3
|Mont-Royal
|0
|49
|241.7
|566
|2,791.5
|Outremont
|< 5
|29
|121.1
|628
|2,621.7
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|15
|182
|262.6
|1,225
|1,767.8
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|10
|107
|102.9
|1,922
|1,848.1
|Pointe-Claire
|< 5
|33
|105.2
|361
|1,150.4
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|32
|281
|263.2
|3,538
|3,314.5
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|22
|266
|190.6
|3,127
|2,240.1
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|< 5
|20
|403.4
|48
|968.1
|Saint-Laurent
|26
|346
|350.1
|2,583
|2,613.6
|Saint-Léonard
|32
|303
|386.9
|2,336
|2,983.2
|Senneville
|< 5
|< 5
|n.p.
|9
|n.p.
|Sud-Ouest
|11
|132
|168.9
|1,779
|2,276.4
|Verdun
|6
|67
|96.8
|1,483
|2,142.2
|Ville-Marie
|8
|113
|126.7
|2,067
|2,318.0
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|30
|360
|250.3
|4,235
|2,944.0
|Westmount
|5
|39
|192.0
|334
|1,644.3
|Territory to be confirmed
|-4
|72
|–
|1,081
|–
|Montreal total
|386
|4,452
|215.5
|51,848
|2,510.0
Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood