Minimum wage in Quebec projected to increase to $13.50 next year

In the National Assembly this morning, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard suggested that the province’s minimum wage will increase from $13.10 to $13.50 in the new year. The percentage of this 39-cent raise (rounded up to 40 cents) corresponds to the average increase in wages in Quebec, which is 3%.

Girard said that the province is working towards establishing the minimum wage of 2021. It is typically set on May 1 of each year.

