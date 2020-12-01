Keeping Yourself Entertained at Home

Staying at home on a rainy day is often boring when you’d rather spend time with your friends or have a day out. There are many things you can do without leaving your house. Best of all, most of these methods have a free – or trial option.

Online Gambling

While online gambling may not be your first thought, you can often find a no-deposit reward website. These sites are fantastic places to try your luck with a free bonus; all you need is to create an account. However, you’ll likely need to make a deposit and play before you can claim any winnings.

If you’re willing to spend a little, you can find many casinos with a 100% extra reward or your first deposit. These are great ways to play with the possibility of winning some money back. Before you sign up, make sure to read a review on the casino and check that they have the games you enjoy playing.

Video Games

Video games are accessible on almost any device, from mobiles to consoles and your computer. This method is a great and long-lasting distraction from the rain pouring down outside while you’re stuck at home. You can find a large selection of free single or – multiplayer titles that are fun to play.

For consoles, you can quickly visit the online store and download one of many demos for free. Mobile devices have a myriad of simple ad-supported applications that are fun to play without any major commitment. However, if you’re alone for a while, you may want to try a free MMO game that gives a sense of progression.

Binging a New Series

While Netflix isn’t a free option, you can sign-up for a one-month period and enjoy all the shows they have. This selection includes the newly released series and many old classics you’ve never seen before. If you’ve got a VPN, you can also change the region and the content you can watch.

After the free trial, you can either cancel the Netflix subscription or renew it every month for a fee. Alternatively, you can browse the endlessly user-generated content on YouTube or try out a different streaming service such as Hulu.

Read a Book

Reading a book is one of the oldest and easiest ways to pass the time at home. You can visit a bookstore’s bargain bin or secondhand store to pick up a novel for a low price. If you prefer ebooks, you can quickly download an ePub reader on your mobile device.

Many websites offer free ebook listings or a trial to access all the books. Your biggest challenge is figuring out what to readand then download it. If you’re in a hurry, you can also find trials for audiobook websites.

Learn a Skill

When you’re home with nothing else to do, you can always devote your time to learning a new skill. You can improve the talent that you already have or master something entirely new such as painting. You can browse through a list of skills to help you make potential future decisions. You can even start learning right away in the comfort of your home.

If browsing through YouTube and other sites for the tutorials isn’t working, there are many online schools. These can range from websites that allow users to sell their courses to officially certified online universities. However, you can also learn many skills from books or practicing things you already know.

Passing the Time

Being stuck at home doesn’t have to bore or depress you. There’s a myriad of things to do, from reading a book to signing up for an online course. You can do all of the above-mentioned options for free, on trial, or buy it if that’s what you prefer doing.