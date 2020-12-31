Kawhi Leonard sports a terrifying face guard

Social media wasted no time roasting Leonard over his new look.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard has taken the term “wear a mask” to bold new levels. After sitting out on Monday’s 51-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the largest loss in franchise history, Leonard returned with a disturbing looking clear face shield to compete against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The internet spares no man and social media wasted no time roasting Leonard over his new look:

Masked Kawhi looking scary 👀 pic.twitter.com/nrFsYCZN7Q — Martin Ledesma (@martinledesma43) December 31, 2020

I would absolutely believe Kawhi made this himself pic.twitter.com/LTYwn7CC3K — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 31, 2020

Masked kawhi looking like Doctor Doom pic.twitter.com/uXg1IxxB6W — Glory4real (@Glory4real4) December 31, 2020

kawhi in the mix for ugliest mask ever worn in an nba game pic.twitter.com/OTC4TC50EK — buckets (@buckets) December 31, 2020



Leonard’s mask is a result of an injury he endured while playing on Christmas Day, in which fellow Los Angeles Clipper Serge Ibaka accidentally elbowed his teammate in the face. This is of course the second time the duo playing together, after winning a championship for the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

In 2014, clear masks became a NBA norm. This was after the league asked then-Miami Heat LeBron James to change his all-black face guard to a more “traditional” look in 2014.

Terrifying looks aside, Kawhi Leonard played terrifically tonight, scoring 28 points and 7 assists at the time of publishing.

