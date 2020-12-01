Quebec is the least concerned province regarding Canada receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after other countries.

Just 37% of Canadians are concerned about being vaccinated after other countries

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, December 1, 48% of Canadians are not overly concerned about Canada potentially receiving doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine after certain other countries (U.S., Great Britain and Germany), and feel that a few months won’t make much of a difference. Quebec is the province that is least concerned about Canada receiving the vaccine after certain other countries.

Conversely, 37% are very concerned that Canada may not receive doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as certain other countries, and feel we need to get vaccinations started as soon as possible.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 27 to 29, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians and 1,002 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

