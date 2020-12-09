Rêves sonores MJ Farrell
Jazz/experimental livestream unites musicians from Montreal and Toronto

by CultMTL

Rêves sonores and MJ Farrell present an audio-visual concert tonight.

Montreal minimalist jazz act Rêves sonores (a project by Nick Schofield and Stefan Christoff) and Toronto experimental musician MJ Farrell are getting together virtually tonight for “a real-time reactive performance between two cities.” Presented by Canada Council for the Arts and CBC’s Digital Originals project, the concert will feature material from the forthcoming Rêves sonores album accompanied by video footage from the Banff Centre.

For more details and to watch the concert tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m., please visit the event page.

