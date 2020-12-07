IKEA has officially discontinued its catalogue after 70 years

Interest in the catalogue has decreased as more and more shoppers purchase online.

IKEA has announced that it will no longer print its catalogue, after more shoppers are using their website to purchase items. The catalogue first appeared in 1951, and has been one of the world’s biggest annual publications for the past 70 years.

“The number of copies has gone down, but we have also seen that people have much more used our website, apps and social media. The catalogue became less and less important.” –Konrad Guss, Managing Director at franchisor Inter IKEA Systems

In 2016, 200 million copies of the IKEA catalogue were distributed in Canada and across the world. IKEA will instead be working on smaller publications that will provide inspiration for home furnishings, which will be available next year.

