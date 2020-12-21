Elliot Page shares selfie, urges support for trans orgs over holidays

Canadian actor Elliot Page shared a selfie on Instagram yesterday, thanking supporters who’ve come forward since last month’s announcement, and urged those who can to support trans organizations. Trans Santa delivers gifts anonymously to trans youth in need while Trans Lifeline is a crisis hotline.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021.” —Elliot Page

View this post on Instagram

