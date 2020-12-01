Ellen Elliot Page
Ellen Page changes name to Elliot, announces they are transgender

by Lorraine Carpenter

“I love that I am trans. “

Today the Canadian actor previously known as Ellen Page announced that they will now be known as Elliot Page, and shared an Instagram post revealing that they are transgender. Page, who was born in Halifax, had previously come out as LGBTQ.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

—Elliot Page
Elliot Page announces they are transgender

