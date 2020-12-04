Crave will stream Warner Bros. 2021 theatrical releases in Canada

HBO Max will be streaming all Warner Bros. films simultaneously with theatrical releases in 2021, beginning in 2020 with Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day — but that’s only in the U.S. In Canada, Crave will acquire this and all Warner Bros. films slated for release in 2021, but only after their theatrical runs.

Aside from Wonder Woman 1984, upcoming Warner Bros. releases include Dune, The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Crave will also acquire previously released Warner titles including Tenet, The Witches and The Little Things.

“These are unchartered waters that we are all collectively navigating so that studios, theatres and streaming services are able to continue to deliver these incredible movies to as many people as possible, for years to come.” —Crave statement

Warner Bros. confirmed in a statement that the company’s 2021 films will be released theatrically in Canada (whenever and wherever theatres are open) before being streamed on Crave. ■

