covid-19 statistics numbers recoveries active cases
News

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec surpass 1,000; 1,855 new cases

by CultMTL

Montreal now exceeds 60,000 cases of COVID-19.

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 22 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total to 7,635. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 1,855 to 171,028. There are still 17,861 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec, including 1,002 hospitalizations and 134 people in intensive care.

For the latest breakdown of cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update. ■

For the latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) info, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.