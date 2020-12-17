COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec surpass 1,000; 1,855 new cases

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 22 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total to 7,635. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 1,855 to 171,028. There are still 17,861 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec, including 1,002 hospitalizations and 134 people in intensive care.

