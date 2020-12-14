bonjour ho quebec montreal hi greeting bloc Québécois gazette boris
Check out the Montreal Gazette’s cartoon on the Bonjour-HO! “controversy”

Even Santa can’t get away with Bonjour-HO!

Tomorrow’s editorial cartoon by Boris for the Montreal Gazette addresses the “Bonjour-HO!” controversy where the Bloc Québécois suggested “Bonjour-HO!” be used as a holiday greeting in Montreal instead of “Bonjour-Hi!,” forgetting or choosing to ignore the fact that the word ho is another word for prostitute.

The editorial cartoon features Santa Claus in a blue outfit addressing a woman dressed like a fairy (presumed to be Mrs. Claus?) with the new greeting, unhappy to be referred to as a “HO.” (For unnecessary clarity, the artist has included definitions of the word ho.)

 

Editorial cartoon for Dec. 15, 2020.

