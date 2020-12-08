Canadians expected to pay hundreds of dollars more for groceries in 2021

Dalhousie University has just released their 2021 Food Price Report for Canada, and the results show an increase of 5% in the cost of groceries from this year, the highest annual increase since the University started releasing this report 11 years ago. The expected yearly grocery bill for a family of four in Canada has increased to $13,907, and increase of $695.

Meat is expected to rise by 6.5%, baked goods by 5.5% and vegetables by 6.5%. The reasons for such increases include uncertainty of our food supply due to COVID-19, and the wildfires in California, where a lot of our vegetables and fruit come from.

For the complete 2021 Food Price Report, please visit the Dalhousie University website

