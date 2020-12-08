News

Canadians expected to pay hundreds of dollars more for groceries in 2021

by CultMTL

An increase of 5% from this year.

Dalhousie University has just released their 2021 Food Price Report for Canada, and the results show an increase of 5% in the cost of groceries from this year, the highest annual increase since the University started releasing this report 11 years ago. The expected yearly grocery bill for a family of four in Canada has increased to $13,907, and increase of $695.

Meat is expected to rise by 6.5%, baked goods by 5.5% and vegetables by 6.5%. The reasons for such increases include uncertainty of our food supply due to COVID-19, and the wildfires in California, where a lot of our vegetables and fruit come from.

For the complete 2021 Food Price Report, please visit the Dalhousie University website

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.