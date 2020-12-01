Canadian actor changes name to Elliot, announces they are transgender

Today the Canadian actor Elliot Page announced via an Instagram post that they are transgender. Page, who was born in Halifax and is best known for roles in films such as Juno and Inception as well as the TV series The Umbrella Academy, had previously come out as LGBTQ.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.” “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.” —Elliot Page

