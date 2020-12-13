Bonjour – HO? The Bloc Québécois has a holiday greeting for Montreal

The Bloc Québécois launched a new promotional campaign this weekend, including a little jab at Montreal’s famous bilingual greeting. They suggest “Bonjour – Ho!” replacing the English “hi” with a yuletide, unilingual “ho” — perhaps someone should have told them that “ho” is also an English word.

“With the ‘2021: We touch wood!’ Campaign, we offer you our best wishes in our own way so that the coming year will be better than 2020. Montreal will also benefit from the ‘Bonjour – HO!’ Campaign. which promotes the use of French. Happy Holidays! @yfblanchet”

Avec la campagne «2021 : On touche du bois!», on vous offre nos meilleurs voeux à notre manière afin que l’année qui vient soit meilleure que 2020. Montréal bénéficiera également de la campagne «Bonjour–HO !» qui met de l’avant l’usage du français. Joyeuses Fêtes! @yfblanchet pic.twitter.com/Z7GkakMncm — Bloc Québécois ⚜️ (@BlocQuebecois) December 13, 2020

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.