Bonjour ho
News

Bonjour – HO? The Bloc Québécois has a holiday greeting for Montreal

by CultMTL

Ho before Hi.

The Bloc Québécois launched a new promotional campaign this weekend, including a little jab at Montreal’s famous bilingual greeting. They suggest “Bonjour – Ho!” replacing the English “hi” with a yuletide, unilingual “ho” — perhaps someone should have told them that “ho” is also an English word.

“With the ‘2021: We touch wood!’ Campaign, we offer you our best wishes in our own way so that the coming year will be better than 2020. Montreal will also benefit from the ‘Bonjour – HO!’ Campaign. which promotes the use of French. Happy Holidays! @yfblanchet

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.