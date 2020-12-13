Bonjour – HO? The Bloc Québécois has a holiday greeting for Montreal

The Bloc Québécois launched a new promotional campaign this weekend, including a little jab at Montreal’s famous bilingual greeting. They suggest “Bonjour – Ho!” replacing the English “hi” with a yuletide, unilingual “ho” — perhaps someone should have told them that “ho” is also an English word.
“With the ‘2021: We touch wood!’ Campaign, we offer you our best wishes in our own way so that the coming year will be better than 2020. Montreal will also benefit from the ‘Bonjour – HO!’ Campaign. which promotes the use of French. Happy Holidays! @yfblanchet”
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.