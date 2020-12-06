Best Movies about Casino Culture

A laundry list of movies have chosen to focus on casinos as the lynchpin on which their plots hang.

When it comes to generating cinematic glitz and glamour on the silver screen, casinos feel like a setting that is ready-made to inject razzmatazz into any production.

It’s unsurprising, then, that a laundry list of movies have chosen to focus on casinos as the lynchpin on which their plots hang. Some releases do this better than others, so here is a look at the most impressive films that explore casino culture.

Casino

There is no better place to start than Martin Scorsese’s landmark gangster epic, at the core of which is the mafia-riddled world of Las Vegas.

Towering performances from Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone elevate the film to classic status, while its intricately woven narrative shows that beneath the shiny surface of the casino lurks a far murkier layer where lives hang in the balance and double-crosses are commonplace.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Director Terry Gilliam does a wonderful job of turning gonzo journalist Hunter S Thompson’s seminal book into a movie experience to remember. Like Casino, this is a film that does not shy away from the seedier side of Sin City, and although the era it represents may be far behind us, it still has a lot to say about the human condition and the extremes of personality that express it.

Today, most people experience casinos for the first time online, and there is definitely something comforting about being able to play from the comfort of your own home. Even so, the epoch when land-based casinos were at their peak, as seen in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, still has a warped romanticism to it that this movie evokes well.

Leaving Las Vegas

While Nicolas Cage has become something of a self-parody in recent years, it’s worth remembering that back in the mid-1990s he was not just a rising star, but also an acting powerhouse, winning an Oscar for his role in this melancholic drama.

Cage stars as a troubled screenwriter who heads to Las Vegas to sink into a stupor of drink and despair, yet a chance encounter with a sex worker kindles an intriguing relationship between two lost souls. It may not be the cheeriest of movies, but it follows a pattern of portraying the duality of casino life; one of dramatic highs and lows alike.

The Hangover

For a complete change of pace, The Hangover presents an idealized and exaggerated version of casino culture, told through a more modern lens than any of the films covered above.

The madcap adventures of its three protagonists may be deliberately preposterous, but it speaks to the way that visits to Vegas have been commercialized and codified in the past two decades, with the evolution of the contemporary bachelor party to blame.

Lackluster sequels aside, The Hangover still stands as both a cinematically and culturally significant film over 10 years after its release.

Croupier

Further proving that the best casino culture movies were made in the 1990s, Croupier delivers a British take on what it is like to work in a gambling house.

Clive Owen is magnetic as the titular casino employee, and the film is largely responsible for his entry into Hollywood in the following years. It straddles the line between darkly comic and outright thrilling, and also demonstrates that while Las Vegas may have a monopoly on the big, brash approach to casino design, there are other ways to approach this. When the chips are down, even the lower level employees can be the subject of interesting stories as much as their bosses.