LISTEN: Atsuko Chiba & VICTIME songs | Sounds From Mothland Vol. 1

Premiering two singles from the compilation that’s coming out on Dec. 18.

Montreal band Atsuko Chiba and Quebec City’s VICTIME are just two of the acts whose songs appear on the forthcoming Sounds From Mothland Vol. 1 compilation from the local record label. Both “I Just…” by Atsuko Chiba and “Oui merci” by VICTIME are singles that will be released on Dec. 11.

The compilation, which is being released digitally via Believe and on cassette, collects tracks by artists hailing from Canada, the U.S., France, Belgium and Israel. Artists include Montreal acts Paul Jacobs, Red Mass, the High Dials and Crabe as well as Spaceface (feat. members of Flaming Lips) and Yoo Doo Right.

Listen to “I Just…” by Atsuko Chiba here:

Listen to “Oui merci” by VICTIME here:

For more details and to purchase Sounds From Mothland Vol. 1 on cassette, please visit the Mothland Records website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.