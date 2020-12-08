Apple’s new AirPods Max cost $779 in Canada

Apple has just launched their newest headphones, AirPods Max, and they can be yours for $779 in Canada. Apple’s current lineup of headphones start at $219 for the basic AirPods model with Charging Case — $560 cheaper than the new over-ear model.

The main features of AirPods Max include computational audio for a “breakthrough” listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode (where you can simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around you) and spatial audio. The new AirPods are available in five colours, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink, and can also be engraved with letters, numbers and emojis.

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio. “The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.” —Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing at Apple

For more on the exorbitantly priced AirPods Max, please visit the Apple Canada website.

