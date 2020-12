UPDATE: The Amber Alert is over and the girls have been found safe and sound, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Quebec police have issued an Amber Alert for two sisters, Dayana Di Menna, age 7, and Liana Di Menna, age 2, in the Terrebonne region. The suspect’s name is Jessica Kate Boulet, and she is driving a 2019 blue Land Rover Discovery, FMV 6823. Please contact 911 if you have any information.



https://twitter.com/sureteduquebec/status/1338258784481898503?s=21 Amber Alert: Quebec police are searching for Dayana Di Menna and Liana Di Menna in Terrebonne

