The third Canadian case was confirmed in Ottawa today.

A third case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Canada

After a couple from Durham, Ontario became the first two confirmed Canadian cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 yesterday, a third case has been confirmed in Ottawa today. According to the government of Ontario, the individual had travelled recently to the U.K. The border between Canada and the United Kingdom will remain closed until at least Jan. 6.

The variant has also been identified in Denmark, Australia and Belgium.

