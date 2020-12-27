CEWS Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy 2020 worse off family
A third case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Canada

by CultMTL

The third Canadian case was confirmed in Ottawa today.

After a couple from Durham, Ontario became the first two confirmed Canadian cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 yesterday, a third case has been confirmed in Ottawa today. According to the government of Ontario, the individual had travelled recently to the U.K. The border between Canada and the United Kingdom will remain closed until at least Jan. 6.

The variant has also been identified in Denmark, Australia and Belgium.

For more on COVID-19 in Canada, please visit the Health Canada website.

