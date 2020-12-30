A negative COVID-19 test is now required to re-enter Canada

Following a plea from the Quebec government for tougher testing and quarantine measures for travellers yesterday, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced today that a negative COVID-19 test will now be required for travellers before re-entering Canada. The test results have to be provided within 72 hours prior to boarding their return flight. LeBlanc said that other travel safety safeguards will be considered.

“If I happened to be on a beach in the Caribbean this week, I would be looking for a clinic to have a screening test before I return.” —Dominic LeBlanc

This announcement comes amid multiple controversies related to travel (which is currently strongly discouraged by the federal and all provincial governments), including unmasked Quebecers partying in Cancun, Ontario Health Minister Rod Phillips’ ongoing vacation in St. Bart’s (based on his social media posts, he was also pretending to be in Ontario over Christmas) and Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand spending Christmas in Barbardos.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau will be implementing this new travel requirement ASAP, and will provide clarification in a press conference tomorrow.

