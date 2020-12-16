Canada chooses to go to the moon in this decade, not because it is easy, but because the U.S. has agreed to take us.

A Canadian is going to the moon to help the U.S. build a space station

A Canadian astronaut will be on board the Artemis II spacecraft as part of an American contingent travelling to the moon in 2023. The trip is part of a U.S. plan to establish the Lunar Gateway space station above the lunar surface, to facilitate lunar exploration and future voyages to Mars.

The Gateway Treaty, signed by the federal government (for an unknown cost), also ensures a second flight for a Canadian astronaut to the forthcoming international space station.

David Saint-Jacques, Jenni Sidey-Gibbons, Josh Kutryk and Jeremy Hansen circa 2017

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains made the announcement yesterday alongside Canadian Space Agency President Lisa Campbell and Canadian astronauts David Saint-Jacques, Jeremy Hansen, Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Josh Kutryk, one of whom will be chosen to be part of NASA’s first crewed mission to the moon since 1972 — making them the first Canadian to orbit the moon. As Bains pointed out on Twitter, “this will make Canada the second — ever — country to send an astronaut to deep space.”

