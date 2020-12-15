Tells you everything you need to know about Republicans’ ethical standards.

41% of Americans still support Trump’s claim to victory; only 27% actually think he won

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, December 15, 41% of Americans support Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory in the U.S. presidential election. Of the same respondents, just 27% think Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, which tells you that over one-third of people who are still supporting Donald Trump’s claim to victory already know he lost the election, and are supporting his efforts to disrupt democracy anyway.

Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that Donald Trump lost the the election for the first time, and congratulated President-elect Biden.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from December 11 to 13, 2020, with 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

