Xavier Dolan is making his first TV series

Montreal filmmaker Xavier Dolan has just announced his next project via Instagram. La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé, which translates to The night Laurier Gaudreault woke up, will be released at some point in 2022, and Dolan has already begun pre-production. Deadline is reporting that the English translated version, The Night Logan Woke Up, will be a five-episode drama for Studio Canal, Canal+ and Quebecor Content. Filming will begin in March 2021.

Based on the play of the same name by Michel Marc Bouchard, the psychological thriller focuses on three friends whose lives are shattered after one of them commits rape. The series will star original cast members from the play — Julie Le Breton, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, Éric Bruneau and Patrick Hivon — as well as Dolan and Julianne Côté.

