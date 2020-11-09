WTF: KFC Firelog, for the nostalgic yuletide scent of fried chicken

Not since bacon perfume have carnivores been so stoked about a new scent — and this one will fill your home for hours and hours. Yes, KFC is bringing their 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog to Canada. The log first launched in the U.S. in 2018, and (to its credit?) is made of 100% recycled materials — it’s an “Enviro-log.” It’s available at Canadian Tire stores across the country and retails for $19.99.
“Canada’s winter season and fireplaces go together like an iconic KFC bucket of chicken and gravy. It’s the comfort of a warm fire and the delicious aroma of our world-famous fried chicken that makes the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog a truly hearth-warming and hunger-inducing experience for all.”—Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada
For information about fireplace legality in Montreal, please click here.
